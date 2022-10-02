BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed two people on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 4 p.m.
According to a release, the pair had been south on SH-41 when the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the highway over the east shoulder, and crashed into the tree line. No other vehicles were involved.
The driver, a 66-year-old man from Worley, and the passenger, a 63-year-old woman also from Worley, were thrown from the motorcycle. Both were wearing helmets, however they sustained severe injuries and died at the scene.
The highway was partially blocked for two-and-a-half hours on Sunday while crews tended to the scene. The cause of the crash has not been determined yet.