Motorcycle accident

SPOKANE VALLEY - Two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Friday night.

The driver of the motorcycle was listed in serious condition. 

Spokane Valley deputies received a call at about 10:30 pm on Friday about a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Park and Rutter Ave. There were two riders of the vehicle; the driver was said to be unconscious.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that both of the riders had been hurt. They believe that the motorcycle was damaged during a ride over rough terrain and the driver wasn't able to keep control of the vehicle. 

Both of the riders were wearing helmets. No charges have been filed for the incident. 

