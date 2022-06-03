SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Police Department is on scene of a vehicle v. motorcycle crash off the 12000 block of east Mansfield, between Houk Rd. and Discovery Pl.
According to a release, a caller reported a male motorcycle rider appeared to be unconscious and wasn't breathing.
Spokane Valley Fire Department arrived first on scene and began providing medical care as SVPD deputies began contacting witnesses and controlling traffic. Despite best efforts, the rider was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigations are still on-going, however initial information gathered from witnesses suggest the motorcyclist was travelling east on Mansfield at a high rate of speed. After passing a car travelling in the same direction, he struck a Dodge truck that was turning onto Mansfield. The driver of the truck was not injured and is cooperating with investigators.
The area is an active investigation, with high congestion due to multiple surrounding apartment complexes. SPVD states Mansfield is closed in both directions in the immediate vicinity, and some residents of the apartments may need to enter the parking lots from east or west of the scene.
Last updated on June 3 at 9 p.m.
