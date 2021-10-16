SANDPOINT, Idaho -- A man driving a motorcycle Saturday afternoon died after he crashed into a horse trailer on Selle Road in Bonner County.
The collision occurred around 1:30pm when the driver of a pickup truck towing a horse trailer was driving southbound turning on Selle Road. The motorcycle driver was heading northbound when it collided with the trailer as the truck turned.
The 18-year-old motorcycle driver died from his injuries at the scene. The 31-year-old driver of the truck was uninjured.
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.