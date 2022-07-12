Motorcycle driver dies after fleeing from WSP, crashing in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a fatal motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley early Tuesday morning.
WSP said a trooper tried to stop a motorcycle, when the driver fled and then crashed at Pines and Mansfield, hitting another car. WSP said the motorcycle driver died at the scene.
Traffic Alert 🚨: Troopers investigating a fatality motorcycle vs. vehicle collision at Pines and Mansfield in Spokane Valley. Roadway blocked avoid the area. RS— District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) July 12, 2022
Right now, clean up is underway at Pines and Mansfield and crews are starting to take down crime scene tape.
Cleanup underway right now at Pines & Mansfield. Crews are starting to take down crime scene tape, clean up debris and a tow truck has arrived on scene. WSP just said it could be open in about a half hour: pic.twitter.com/BVxR1o1Ley— Jenny Power (@JennyPowerTV) July 12, 2022
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.