Motorcycle driver dies after fleeing from WSP, crashing in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a fatal motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley early Tuesday morning.

WSP said a trooper tried to stop a motorcycle, when the driver fled and then crashed at Pines and Mansfield, hitting another car. WSP said the motorcycle driver died at the scene.

Right now, clean up is underway at Pines and Mansfield and crews are starting to take down crime scene tape.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

