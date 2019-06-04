A rollover crash involving a motorcycle and dump truck has left one person dead, and one injured on Highway 395 north of Kettle Falls Tuesday morning.
Washington State Patrol says the collision occurred at 9:23 a.m. Tuesday, on Highway 395 at SR-20 four miles north of Kettle Falls in Ferry County. Police are reporting one person dead and one injured.
WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney says the road is fully blocked and no detour is available. Sevigney says an air ambulance will transport the injured driver of the dump truck.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Traffic Alert
Troopers responding to fatal crash at intersection of SR20 & SR395 just N of Kettle Falls. Intersection is closed.
No detour available. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/idVDRaPr5f