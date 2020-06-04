Motorcyclist crashes while attempting to flee from Spokane County deputies

SPOKANE, Wash. - A motorcyclist's attempt to elude Spokane County deputies ended with a trip to the hospital after he crashed into another vehicle.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, a deputy saw a man riding a Yamaha YZF650 without a helmet near Havana and Sprague on the morning of Thursday, June 4. The motorcycle also did not have a license plate.
The deputy attempted to pull the motorcycle over but the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Jakob Petitto, looked back at the patrol car and quickly accelerated through a red light in an attempt to flee.
Petitto ran into a second red light in the 5200 block of Sprague and drove into the turn lane to pass other vehicles. When he entered the intersection, he crashed into another vehicle.
Petitto jumped up and began to run before deciding to give up and follow commands, according to the Sheriff's Office. He was quickly taken into custody and refused to answer questions. He was taken to the hospital for what appeared to be minor injuries.
During the subsequent investigation, deputies saw the ignition of the motorcycle was ground off and they were unable to locate a key at the scene. Attempts were made to contact the registered owner of the motorcycle, but they were unsuccessful. It's not known if Petitto had permission to have the vehicle or if it was stolen.
Petitto faces a felony charge for attempting to elude a police vehicle. Depending on if the registered owner reports the motorcycle as stolen, he also potentially faces a charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle. In addition, Petitto was issued multiple traffic infractions for not wearing a helmet, not having valid vehicle plates/registration, not having motorcycle endorsement and no driver's license on his person.
The driver of the vehicle Petitto hit was not hurt.
