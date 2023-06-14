SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A crash on south Dearborn Rd. Tuesday night left a motorcyclist in critical condition after he was struck by a pickup truck.
According to Spokane Valley Police Department, deputies arrived to the scene of a crash at the intersection of 6th Ave. and Dearborn Rd. at around 9 p.m., where Spokane Valley firefighters were on-scene and rendering life-saving aid to an adult motorcyclist. He was transported to hospital with possible life-threatening injuries and was determined to be in critical but stable condition.
The driving the pickup truck was cooperative and remained on scene. He was uninjured.
Initial investigation into the crash shows the pickup truck had been headed south on Dearborn and stopped briefly at the two-way controlled intersection before accelerating. The motorcyclist was traveling westbound on 6th and was struck by the truck in the intersection.
A voluntary field sobriety test and DRE evaluation indicates the truck driver was not impaired at the time of the crash. The investigation is on-going.