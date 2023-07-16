KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — One man is dead after colliding with a pickup truck today at 4:44 p.m. near the intersection of Hayden Avenue and Greensferry Road.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit, traffic was stopped at a railroad crossing after the crossing arms went down when the accident occurred.
The motorcyclist, 63-year-old Jeffrey Nickelby, drove around the stopped traffic and struck one of the crossing arms. He then lost control of his motorcycle and struck a pickup that was stopped nearby.
Nickelby was not wearing a helmet at the time of collision and died on the scene.