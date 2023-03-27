KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - One person is dead after a crash near Hayden Monday afternoon.
Around 4 p.m. on March 27, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), Idaho State Police and Kootenai County Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Prairie Avenue and Cornerstone Drive.
When first responders arrived to the scene, they noticed an unresponsive man with severe injuries in the roadway. Emergency crews immediately began lifesaving efforts, however, the man died on scene.
KCSO confirmed the man was 36 year-old Wesley Coffey from Post Falls.
Right now, alcohol and speed are believed to be the primary cause of this crash. KCSO is continuing this investigation.
Last Updated: March 27 at 9:30 p.m.
A serious injury crash has closed the area of Cornerstone and Prairie in North Idaho.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking you to avoid the area. At this time there is no estimation for re-opening.
This is a breaking news story and will be updates as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.