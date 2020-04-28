The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal accident on East 4th and South McKinnon Road in Spokane Valley.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said the motorcyclist that died was a man in his 20's.
The Hummer was trying to turn when the motorcyclist slammed into the driver's side door, went airborne and hit some large rocks.
The driver of the Hummer is cooperating with officials.
The area is blocked off by officials as they continue the investigation.
Information will be updated as it is received.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.