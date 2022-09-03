SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash on Trent Ave. Friday evening has died, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). His passenger is in critical condition.
Officers with SPD responded to multiple calls about a single motorcycle wreck. Upon arrival, officers found the man who was driving, and he was quickly determined to be dead.
His passenger was quickly transported by ambulance to an area hospital where she was treated for life-threatening injuries. The motorcycle itself had caught on fire, which was quickly put out by Spokane Fire Department personnel.
East Sprague Avenue between north Freya Street and north Myrtle Street will be closed for several hours as the Spokane Police Department investigates this incident. Speed is being considered as a factor in the collision.
If you witnessed the incident or have further information about it and have not already spoken to law enforcement, please call Crime Check (509) 456-2233 and reference case #2022-20155542.