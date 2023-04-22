SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A motorcyclist died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 2 north of the Spokane International Airport Saturday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The patrol said 42-year-old Christopher Cooper's next of kin was notified by Sacred Heart Chaplain. Cooper was wearing a US Department of Transportation compliant helmet.
Cooper was driving east on Highway 2 when he left the road and hit a cable barrier, according to the patrol. What caused his motorcycle to leave the road is still under investigation.