NEWPORT, Wash. — A motorcycle crash on Monday in Pend Oreille County, just nine miles south of Newport, ended fatally.
The motorcyclist was traveling southbound on US-2 when the motorcycle struck debris, throwing the rider from the motorcycle and down an embankment and causing critical injuries.
In an update from authorities, they said the rider died two days later in hospital.
The week of June 6 was National Secure Your Load Week, with emergency crews across the nation urging drivers to ensure no littering or loose debris endangers any other drivers. According to Washington State Department of Transportation, nearly 300 crashes each year are caused by debris on the roadway. In 2022, those types of crashes caused five deaths.
Please ensure any items attached to your vehicle are securely fastened. In addition to fines up to $5,000 for lost debris, drivers may face additional charges for any accidents that happen as a result. If you lose an item in transit, or if you see debris in the roadway, WSDOT advises you to call 911 and report it as soon as possible. It may save a life.