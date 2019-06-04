Motorcycle crash

KETTLE FALLS - The Washington State Patrol says a motorcyclist has died after being struck by a dump truck Tuesday, June 4. 

Troopers say that 62-year-old Leland Williams was driving a Kenworth dump truck, going north on State Route 395 near Barneys Junction.

Williams crossed into the southbound lane and struck 69-year-old David Gilbride, who was riding a Yahama motorcycle. 

Gilbride died of his injuries.

Williams is in critical condition. 

The cause and charges resulting from the crash are still pending.

