KETTLE FALLS - The Washington State Patrol says a motorcyclist has died after being struck by a dump truck Tuesday, June 4.
Troopers say that 62-year-old Leland Williams was driving a Kenworth dump truck, going north on State Route 395 near Barneys Junction.
Williams crossed into the southbound lane and struck 69-year-old David Gilbride, who was riding a Yahama motorcycle.
Gilbride died of his injuries.
Williams is in critical condition.
The cause and charges resulting from the crash are still pending.