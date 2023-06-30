DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — While driving on SR-172, a man on a motorcycle was hit by a car who was attempting to merge.
The driver of the vehicle was on southbound SR-172 approaching SR-2. As the vehicle attempted to merge, they struck the man on the motorcycle.
As they hit, the man flew off of his bike going into eastbound lanes. He then was able to move to the shoulder of the road into grass.
Washington State Patrol was called to this accident on June 30 around 12:00 p.m.
The man was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. The cause of the accident was failure to yield for traffic from the driver in the vehicle.