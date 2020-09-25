ROCKFORD, Wash. - One man has been hospitalized after crashing his motorcycle on Highway 27 north of Rockford.
According to the Washington State Patrol, 41-year-old Adam Harris of Spokane was driving northbound on the highway at a high rate of speed on Friday, Sept. 25.
Harris' motorcycle left the roadway near milepost 72 and rolled.
Harris, who had been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was taken to Sacred Heart for his injuries.
Authorities cite speed as the cause of the crash. No other vehicles were involved. Charges are pending.
