A 56-year-old Elk, Washington man was killed Friday night after striking a deer on Highway 2 while riding his motorcycle.
Washington State Patrol said in a release Eugene Myers was heading north on Highway 2 near Bear Lake County Park at around 9:00 pm when a deer jumped in front of him. Troopers say Myers hit the deer, left the roadway and was ejected from his motorcycle.
Troopers say Myers was not wearing a proper helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.
