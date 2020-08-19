SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist Wednesday evening.
According to Spokane Police, the collision involved a motorcycle and vehicle around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Nevada and Euclid.
The motorcyclist was ejected during the crash. Officers arrived on scene within minutes and CPR was started, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Nevada foothills to Euclid is expected to be closed for the next few hours.
No other injuries were reported.
Traffic investigators are on scene and police say all involved in the crash are being checked for sobriety.
