SPOKANE - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the motorcycle driver killed in a crash in Spokane Valley on Tuesday.
Gary E. Gzogorek was killed when he hit a truck near Broadway and Eastern.
According to the Spokane County Superior Court, Grzogorek was charged back in 2018 with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, attempting to elude police and criminal trespassing.
According to The Spokesman-Review, Grzogorek also was charged with attempting to elude police in 2006, during which an officer’s car struck a 5-year-old during the pursuit.