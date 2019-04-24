Motorcyclist killed

SPOKANE - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the motorcycle driver killed in a crash in Spokane Valley on Tuesday. 

Gary E. Gzogorek was killed when he hit a truck near Broadway and Eastern. 

According to the Spokane County Superior Court, Grzogorek was charged back in 2018 with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, attempting to elude police and criminal trespassing. 

According to The Spokesman-Review, Grzogorek also was charged with attempting to elude police in 2006, during which an officer’s car struck a 5-year-old during the pursuit.

