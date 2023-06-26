COLBERT, Wash. - A Monday morning crash on US 395 north of Spokane ended fatally for a motorcyclist, closing down southbound traffic for several hours.
According to Washington State Patrol, an accident between a motorcycle and a truck occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on US 395 near west Monroe Rd. Multiple units responded to the scene, closing down southbound traffic and westbound traffic on Monroe.
The accident remain under investigation, however WSP confirmed the crash was unfortunately fatal for the motorcyclist. It is unknown at this time whether anyone in the truck was injured.
The road was closed for more than three hours while crews were on scene and was fully reopened shortly before 3 p.m.