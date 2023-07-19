AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - A motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle collision in the roundabout near Spokane Tribe Casino on Tuesday night. Washington State Patrol said the cause was speed.
Just before 10:30 p.m. on July 18, 47-year-old Jerry Armstrong from Ritzville approached the roundabout west of Craig Rd. on US-2 at a high speed. Armstrong lost control of the motorcycle, falling sideways as he entered the roundabout and striking another vehicle.
Armstrong was wearing a helmet, and WSP has not determined whether drugs or alcohol were a factor. The driver of the car struck by the motorcycle was uninjured.
Eastbound lanes were closed for several hours while investigators were on scene and the crash was cleared. It reopened at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.