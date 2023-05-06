SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A motorcyclist died in a collision with a car on Dishman Mica Road and 8th Avenue Saturday morning, according to authorities. The intersection remains closed as Spokane Valley police investigate.
According to the Spokane Valley Fire Department, a motorcyclist apparently travelling at a high speed struck the side of a vehicle. Crews arrived after 11 a.m., and the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the location to speak with Spokane Valley police, according to a release from the police department.
According to the police department, the initial investigation showed the motorcycle was driving north on Dishman Mica and was likely speeding. A woman was driving her car south on Dishman Mica before turning east on 8th Avenue when the motorcycle collided with her car.
Police ask that anyone who witnessed the crash reach out to Corporal T. Miller at (509) 477-3195, reference #10064048.