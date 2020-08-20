Update: The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Kiana Crum has been found alive.
The BCSO says Crum was found by a motorcyclist walking on state lands in the woods above Mirror Lake Thursday evening. She had her dog with her, who was exhausted, dehydrated, hungry and in poor health.
Kiana was transported to Bonner General Hospital and reunited with her family, telling them she had walked away from her parked car last Friday in the Talache/Sagle area and became lost and disoriented.
"The Miller Family wish to express their thanks to all who helped search for Kiana these last six days and for all the continued prayers for her safe return," the BCSO said.
Previous coverage: BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.
The BCSO says 33-year-old Kiana Crum (aka Miller, aka Harris) was reported missing on Sunday, Aug. 16, and was last seen in the area of USFS 117 in the Talache/Sagle area.
She is described as 5'3", 140 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes, though authorities say it is possible she may have changed her hair color.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact BC Dispatch at 208-265-5525.
