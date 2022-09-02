Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Trent
Washington State Patrol

Trent is reopening soon after a crash involving a motorcycle closed both directions west of Argonne for two hours.

According to Washington State Patrol, the rider received serious but non-life threatening injuries.

