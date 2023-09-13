SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire Department have opened the intersection of east Lincoln Road and north Napa Street after a motorcycle and vehicle accident left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries.
On Sept. 13 around 6:40 a.m., firefighters from Engine 18 responded to the collision between a motorcycle and vehicle. Dispatchers told crews that the driver of the motorcycle was partially trapped underneath the vehicle.
An extrication responses was requested, but upon arrival, firefighters saw that the driver was not pinned under the vehicle.
The motorcyclist had major traumatic injuries and was transported to the hospital.
The driver of the vehicle had minor injuries, but with damage to the driver's side of the car, crews believed that the safest way to remove the driver would be through extrication.
As the driver was safely removed from the vehicle, she was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
This incident is currently under investigation by the Spokane Police Department. More information will be updated as we learn more.