SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County deputies found themselves in a tense confrontation Monday when attempting to stop a motorcyclist who would not comply with orders.
On the 8300 block of W. Seven Mile Road, a deputy observed the motorcyclist, 46-year-old Allen G. Givens, hit the car in front of him and continue on.
The deputy, after nearly colliding head-on with the car, followed Givens and pulled him over.
Givens was ordered to put his hands in the air multiple times, he complied briefly but kept lowering his hands out of the site of the deputy.
The deputy believed Givens was acting unusually and decided to keep his distance. Now planning to arrest Givens, the deputy called in backup.
Givens refused the get off his bike when instructed, arguing that the bike might fall over. Deputies attempted to put Givens in handcuffs which he actively resisted.
Deputies removed Givens from his bike and placed him on the ground, he continued struggling and appeared to be reaching for his waistband. Not long after, deputies saw the handle of a firearm in his pants.
As Givens continued to resist and the presence of a gun upped the danger, deputies began using knee strikes and put him in handcuffs.
Deputies recovered a loaded 9mm Ruger pistol and multiple knives from Givens' person. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail for Reckless Driving, Hit and Run/Property Damage, Obstructing Law Enforcement, and Resisting Arrest.
In his first appearance in court, Givens was ordered to be released on his own recognizance the following day.