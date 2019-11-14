NEW YORK, N.Y. - An iconic piece of 2004 technology is making a comeback over a decade later. Motorola has released an updated version of the Razor flip phone that's fit for the digital age.
The newly minted 'Razr' looks almost identical to its predecessor, except not. The small front window screen has expanded, taking up almost the entire front panel of the phone.
On the inside, the ridged metal buttons from our collective memory have been replaced by a solid glass screen that flush from edge to edge, mirroring the look of smartphones we're used to these days.
Jumping on the bandwagon pioneered by Samsung in the United States, the phone's inner glass screen folds in half like just like an old school flip phone, taking it from 6.2 inches to around 3.1 inches when folded.
The phone unfortunately only has one camera, which is positioned on the outside of the phone. The smaller outer screen can be used to tell time, read text messages and even take selfies.
The only downside to the 'Razr' is the price. Clocking in at $1,500 dollars, you can buy modern smartphones with better features for nearly half the price. The phone is also exclusively leased through Verizon.
My only question left is, "does it come in millennial pink?"
