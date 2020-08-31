COEUR D'ALENE, ID- KHQ is following up on reports that a mountain lion was seen near the Canfield Mountain Trailhead Sunday.
Posts on social media began circulating that the mountain lion was seen near Trail #10, some even claiming it was acting aggressively.
KHQ reached out the the U.S. Forest Service for more clarification, they said they were investigating and would provide an update once they gathered more information.
3:00pm 8/31 UPDATE:
After investigating, the U.S. Forest Service - Idaho Panhandle National Forests posted on their Facebook page that it was a hiker who originally spotted the mountain lion on the trail and called it in.
They have not heard of any additional sightings of the mountain lion since.
Still, they are reminding the public that the forests are inhabited by wildlife, including mountain lions, and to be prepared for encounters with wildlife if they choose to head into those areas.
They also offered these tips for anyone who encounters a mountain lion in the wild:
- NEVER run away from a mountain lion. The lion’s instinct is to chase and ultimately catch what they perceive as a potential prey.
- NEVER turn your back on a lion. Always face them while making yourself look as large as you can. Yell loudly, but don’t scream. A high-pitched scream may mimic the sound of a wounded animal.
- SLOWLY back away while maintaining eye contact with the lion.
- Safety equipment you may choose to carry could include bear spray, a noise device, like an air-horn, and if you walk in the dark, a very bright flashlight.
- If you are attacked, fight back!
