Mountain Lions spotted near Priest Lake

A couple of mountain lions have been spotted near Priest Lake.
The Facebook page Priest Lake shared video showing a couple of big cats walking around the in the snow.
Idaho Fish and Game says mountain lions generally live in remove areas, however the number of mountain lion/human interactions is likely to increase as more people move into lion habitat and deer populations increase near and within area communities
To discourage wild animals, including mountain lions, from exploring their property, Idaho Fish and Game urges homeowners to follow these precautions:
- Do not attract wildlife, especially deer, into your yard by feeding them. Lions will be attracted to these prey animals.
- Landscape or remove vegetation that could provide hiding places for animals. Remove enough so that wildlife cannot enter your yard undetected.
- Roaming pets are easy prey. Bring pets in at night or put them into a kennel.
- Do not leave pet food outside as this may attract lions or other bothersome animals such as raccoons, and skunks that lions prey upon. Food and garbage will also attract bears, another unwanted guest.
- Install outdoor lighting to keep the house perimeter well-lit at night - especially along walkways - to keep any approaching mountain lions visible.
- If practical, secure livestock in enclosed sheds or barns at night.
- Closely supervise children whenever they play outdoors, particularly in early morning and evening hours. Talk with children about lions and teach them what do if they meet one.
- Catching a glimpse of a mountain lion can be an exciting experience. Enjoy viewing them from a distance and give them adequate space. According to research, 17 human fatalities due to lions have been recorded in the past 118 years in the North America. Only one injury has been recorded in Idaho in the past 20 years.