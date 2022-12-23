CASCADES, Wash. - A NonStop Local Weather Alert has been called due to winter conditions across the region, including the mountain passes which are under a Winter Storm Warning through the National Weather Service (NWS). Freezing rain and falling snow have made for slick roads and hazardous conditions.
If you are able, you are highly encouraged to avoid driving over the passes today. Check the Washington pass conditions here and the Idaho conditions here before you go.
Snoqualmie:
Freezing rain, strong gusting winds, and blowing snow make for poor visibility. Compact snow and ice on the roadway. Chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive, oversize vehicles prohibited.
Drivers will experience added travel time due to adverse weather.
Stevens Pass
US-2 is closed 32 miles west of the summit near Gold Bar due to downed trees. No detour is available.
There is compact snow and ice on the roadway. East and westbound travel requires chains on all vehicles except all-wheel drive; oversize vehicles prohibited.
11 AM UPDATE -- US 2 remains closed fully between mileposts 29 & 33 (between Gold Bar & Index) due to fallen trees.-Eastbound SR 18 at Issaquah-Hobart Road SE (milepost 20) is also closed due to collisions/spinouts.-Our crews continue to plow and treat roads all day & night! pic.twitter.com/lxodmz69E3— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 23, 2022
White:
Snowing with freezing rain, blowing snow with poor visibility. Compact and snow on the roadway. Vehicles over 10,000 gross weight require chains. Oversized vehicles prohibited eastbound from MP 138 near Packwood, westbound from MP 165, 15 miles east of the summit.
Sherman:
Traction tires advised; oversize vehicles prohibited. Snowing, with compact snow and ice on the roadways.
Blewett:
Snowing, with compact snow and ice on the roadway. Chains required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive; oversized vehicles prohibited.
4th of July:
Hazardous conditions due to snowy roadways and very slick surface friction. Light snowfall and wind gusts of 7 miles per hour are forecasted.
Lookout:
Drivers should be cautious due to hazardous snowy roadways and slick surface friction. Wind gusts of 17 miles per hour are expected. Light snow is forecasted.