KING COUNTY, Wash. - The National Weather Service announced today the forecast still shows accumulating snow in the Passes overnight, and especially Monday morning and afternoon. 

NWS warns those intending to travel the Passes tomorrow prepare for winter driving conditions by reading over this winter checklist, checking road conditions often, and drive cautiously. This means taking it a little slower, leaving extra space between cars, and minimizing distractions. 

The NWS has also issued a warning for heavy mountain snow beginning Tuesday night and lasting through Thursday. Blowing winds may greatly reduce visibility in Stevens, Snoqualmie, and Lookout Passes. 

