As we head into the afternoon hours a hint of sunshine is expected for Spokane. Mountain snow will continue to fall. If you are traveling across the passes please check conditions before you head out the door. In fact, for the Northwest Blue Mountains a Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 4AM tomorrow as another 3-6 inches of snowfall is anticipated. The East Slopes of the Cascades also have a Winter Weather Advisory in place for another 3-5 inches expected and the chance for blowing snow. That will expire at 4PM this afternoon per the National Weather Service.
High pressure building back in means we will see quiet conditions for Thanksgiving and the coming days. Tomorrow we expect mostly cloudy skies with daytime highs hitting into the upper 30s to low 40s. Happy Thanksgiving!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.