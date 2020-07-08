Compared to yesterday we are looking less windy and drier today. Temperatures will remain below average as daytime highs are set for the mid 70's. It should be a nice day for the kids to play outside with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Tonight skies look mostly clear as we drop down into the upper 50's.
Our next system is on the move as we move ahead to Thursday. For Spokane we won't expect much of an impact other than a bit of a light breeze here and there. Right now, it looks like the biggest impact will be mountain showers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.