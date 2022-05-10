Sunshine, mountain showers and below average temperatures will stick around through mid-week, with high temperatures topping out in the upper 50's and low 60's and overnight lows dropping once again into the upper 20's and low 30's once again Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, with freeze warnings that will be in place through 9am. If you did plant over the weekend, make sure to cover your sensitive plants.
Our next series of storms rolls in overnight Wednesday night , keeping showers in the forecast through Saturday. It does look like the heaviest showers will be Thursday night, with the chance of snow above 3000 ft.
Things quiet down by the second half of the weekend, with skies clearing and temperatures heading up into the mid to upper 60's.