We will continue to watch for lingering showers in the northern mountains through Tuesday, courtesy of an area of low pressure located in central Idaho. Daytime highs will be slightly warmer, in the upper 60's and low 70's with overnight lows in the mid 40's.
A flat ridge of high pressure will bring a few clouds Wednesday through Friday, with a nice warming trend as daytime highs bump up into the mid to upper 70's to wrap up the work week.
A weak system will push through Friday bringing a slight cool down into the weekend, with temperatures dropping back into the lower end of the 70's. and the possibility of spotty showers and breezy conditions.