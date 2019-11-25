Partly to mostly sunny skies and daytime highs in the upper 30's to kick off the week.
A large area of low pressure will track through Oregon Tuesday through Thursday bringing the threat of mountain snow leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday. The main band of snow will be south and East into Oregon, Montana, Northern California, Wyoming and Nevada, with light snow in Washington for places like the Wenatchee, Methow Valley and Chelan possibly seeing 1-2", and Mission Ridge seeing 3-5" of new snow. Cold dry air is the other side of the story, with daytime highs in the 20's and overnight lows dropping into the teens by the second half of the week.
