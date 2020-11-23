A mix of rain and snow will continue on and off for SE Spokane County, Palouse, LC Valley and Camas Prairie through this evening. Otherwise, cloudy skies, with daytime highs in the mid to upper 30's. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20's and 30's, causing many areas to see a re-freeze and another round of slow going conditions on area roadways for Tuesday mornings commuters.
Tuesday night into Wednesday, our next system rolls in delivering another round of a messy mix for the valley floors and moderate snow for mountains. Mountain snow=slow going travel for mountain passes ahead of the Thanksgiving Holiday. But, potential openings for area ski resorts!
