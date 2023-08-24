A quick hitting system will deliver the chance for very scattered showers and possible thunderstorms on Friday for extreme southeastern Washington, the northern Cascades and the Idaho Panhandle. Otherwise, filtered sunshine and daytime highs back in the upper 80's with overnight lows in the mid 50's.
Summer sunshine and HOT temperatures expected this weekend, with daytime highs heading up into the upper 80's and 90's through the start of this next week, with Monday looking to be the warmest day in the upper 90's for Spokane/CDA and possible triple digits for parts of the LC valley and Central Washington.
We are watching a system for next Tuesday to bring us another dose of rain and a cool down.
Please keep it tuned to nonstoplocal.com for the very latest information, as we are doing our best to get you "real time" updates as they come into the newsroom.