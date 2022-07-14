Mirabeau movie park
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - If you're looking for some weekend summer fun, the City of Spokane Valley announced two free movie nights in Mirabeau Point Park!
 
Families are encouraged to attend and can enjoy Luca on Saturday, July 23 and Sing 2 on Friday, Aug. 5. Free crafts and activities will be available before the showing begins, so bring a blanket or some lawn chairs and settle in for a fun night! 
 
For more information visit spokanevalley.org/moviesinthepark, or call the Parks and Recreation Department at 509-720-5200.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!