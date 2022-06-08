Movies at the Pavilion returns this summer, schedule released

SPOKANE, Wash. - Movies at the Pavilion is returning this summer to Riverfront Park. Last week, the community voted which movies they wanted to see.

On Wednesday, the park released the movie lineup.

  • July 6: Cruella
  • July 20: Encanto
  • July 27: Ghostbusters Afterlife
  • Aug. 3: The Princess Bride

The movies are free to watch and will start at 8:30 p.m. If you go, you're encouraged to pack your own drinks and snacks, but no alcohol is allowed. You're also welcomed to bring a blanket, low-sitting chair or be prepared to sit on the grass.

