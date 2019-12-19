BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - A man was taken to the hospital via Life Flight after being ejected during a three-vehicle crash on Highway 2 involving a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon.
According to Idaho State Police, the crash occurred around 1:18 p.m. Wednesday on westbound US-2 at milepost 66.5 about two miles west of Moyie Springs.
ISP says 42-year-old Eric O'Connor of Moyie Springs was traveling westbound in a Oldsmobile when he drove left of center and struck a semi-truck traveling eastbound, driven by 49-year-old Douglas Helmuth of Bonners Ferry.
O'Connor's vehicle then spun around striking a Jeep Patriot traveling eastbound, driven by 70-year-old Linda Huffman of Moyie Springs.
ISP says O'Connor wasn't wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported by Life Flight to Kootenai Medical Center, where his condition is currently unknown.
Neither Helmuth or Huffman were injured. The roadway was blocked for about four hours. An investigation is ongoing.
