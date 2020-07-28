MEAD, Wash. - Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park has made the decision to cancel its brush-cutting program for this summer.
Mt. Spokane said due to COVID-19 restrictions, they will no longer be holding the program this year - where volunteers work four 10-hour shifts on consecutive weekends cutting brush on the mountain in exchange for a season pass to the ski & snowboard park the ensuing winter.
"We will be contacting each person that completed their 40 hour commitment last season to offer one-time special season pass pricing through September 10th," Mt. Spokane wrote in a post. "Thank you for all your help in the past and we hope to fire it back up in August 2021!"
The program is typically highly sought after with a first-come-first served applicant process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.