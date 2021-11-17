"Does the clarinet get enough respect?" I asked Mt. Spokane Senior Kaley Anderson Wednesday morning on the stage of the school's theater.
"In jazz band, no," Anderson answered laughing. "The clarinet, it's really good for concert band, it's got the fast notes, you can play really cool licks. I love the clarinet because it's such a versatile instrument. You can use it in any ensemble and it's going to sound fantastic."
Anderson's love of the clarinet began early in elementary school.
"We got to play recorder our 4th grade year," Anderson recalled. "I had a lot of fun playing recorder so that's why I chose to play the clarinet."
The love hasn't stopped.
"She's fearless and I think that's the coolest thing about her," Anderson's Band Director Sy Hovik said.
Kaley's passion for her instrument and her craft are what Hovik thought of when he received an email a few months ago seeking musicians to try out for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
"He has a lot of confidence in me and I think we have a pretty good trust we've built up over the years," Anderson said of Hovik. "He was like, 'I know it's going to be a lot of work, but if you audition for it, there's a good chance you'll get in.'"
A good chance? That's perhaps a little optimistic.
Since the parade didn't happen last year due to COVID, Kaley was not only auditioning for a spot, she was auditioning against those who had already been accepted for the 2020 parade.
"The best of the best in the nation," Hovik added.
But as the saying goes, "How do you get to Carnegie Hall?"
Practice.
After submitting an audition tape of both her playing and her marching, of the 22 open clarinet spots to march in front of Woody Woodpecker in front of millions of people, one day while in class, Kaley checked her email.
"I gasped in class and everyone was like, 'What's going on?'" Anderson remembered. "And I'm like, 'I'm going to be in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!'"
And next week, right here on KHQ (shameless plug), in front of millions of people, with a bunch of musicians she's never met, Kaley will march through the streets of New York City representing not only the Lilac City, but her school and bandmates, too.
"It's super awesome to be able to reward this program with the recognition that is coming with it," Anderson said.
It is a once in a lifetime experience, one that will surely come and go in the blink of an eye, but it's one that is already shaping Kaley's future.
"This is definitely a turning point in my life and wanting to do music for the rest of my life," Anderson said.
Kaley is planning on growing as a musician, learning some new instruments and eventually get into music education.
Kaley knows the two songs she will be playing in New York on Thanksgiving, but is sworn to secrecy and couldn't tell me what they were, so you'll have watch Kaley and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thanksgiving, right here on KHQ.