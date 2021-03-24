SPOKANE, Wash- Mt. Spokane High School Principal Darren Nelson posted to Facebook earlier this week that he would be moving to a new position within the Mead School District.
At the end of this school year and after graduation he will start working with all secondary schools in the Mead School District.
On Facebook, he added that he is excited about the new opportunity but that it's difficult to imagine not driving to that beautiful brick building on highway 206 each day.
He says he’ll miss the dedicated and hard-working staff and the students along with the Wildcat community.
Darren Nelson stepped into the position after John Hook retired in 2014.
There is no word as of right now about who will step into the position at Mt. Spokane.