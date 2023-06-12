MEAD, Wash. - A lockdown at Mt. Spokane High School has been lifted after it was triggered by a panic alarm Monday morning. No immediate threat was found.

According to staff, the lockdown began at around 7:40 a.m. after an alarm was triggered. Parents and students were told to leave the area. Police arrived to the scene and began searching for a threat, but none was immediately found. 

The admin team began keying into each room to clear them, and were unable to find anything which might have set off the alarm. A secretary with Mead School District said it may have been caused by an electrical malfunction. 

Just before 8:30 a.m., an announcement stating the lockdown was lifted was made over the PA system.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. 

