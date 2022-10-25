SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather is getting colder and some local mountains are already starting to see some snow; winter sports activities are on a lot of people's minds and if you are looking for new gear an Inland Northwest favorite event is back.
After two years off due to the pandemic, the Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol Ski Swap is back. It is taking place Oct. 29 and 30 at the Spokane County Fairgrounds. If you have attended the sale before, you'll know you are going to want to get in line early.
It is known as the region's and possibly even the country's largest winter gear sales event with over 25,000 items. They have everything from skis, snowboards, back country gear, clothing, goggles, helmets, gloves, boots, snow shoes, and gear for kids too.
The Mt. Spokane Ski Swap is also unique because all of the proceeds directly help the all volunteer Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol.
"All the proceeds from the ski swap actually fund our patrol operation that includes our life saving gear, our medical equipment, our transport equipment, and some training costs," said Kristin Whitaker, Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol director. "The swap is what allows us to do our job, it's very important to our role as life saving responders on the mountain."
The Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol is also one of the largest all volunteer ski patrols in the country as well as one of the first. It was formed back in 1938. These volunteers are who help people out on the mountain and each patroller must undergo over 120 hours of classroom, hands-on, and on-the-hill training. They'll also be working the sale and can help you find the very best gear suited for you.
If you want to sell fear, you can bring it by the Spokane County Fairgrounds Oct. 28 from 3 to 8 p.m. More information can be found here: http://skipatrolskiswap.com/