Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park open with new additions

MEAD, Wash. - With a snow storm on the way, Mt. Spokane is preparing to dive right into the heart of the skiing and snowboarding season.
DAILY LIFT TICKETS:
- Tickets must be purchased online prior to coming to the mountain. Daily capacity limits are in place to safely manage crowds.
- Season pass holders do not need reservations.
HOURS OF OPERATION:
- Sunday, Monday, Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., day tickets include night skiing.
- Night skiing starts at 3 p.m. ($27 for six hours)
LODGES:
- Both lodges, 1 and 2, are open for takeout food and beverages. Outdoor seating has been added.
- New outdoor POW container Bar serving locally brewed beer. The container bar is located off the deck of Lodge 2.
- The New Yurt, located at the top of Parkway Express Chairlift, is open on weekends serving beer and snacks.
- The Vista House serves food and beverages, with a view, and is open weekends and holidays.
ESSENTIAL SERVICES AVAILABLE:
- Rentals: Capacity at 25%. All products and demos are available.
- Guest Services is open.
- Ski School is open and offering private lessons, group lessons, camps and clinics. All with reduced class sizes and social distancing.
- Restrooms are open.
- Masks are required anywhere on the mountain where social distancing isn't possible (indoors, base area, lines and chairlifts).
Lodges and lockers are unavailable for indoor seating, dressing or storing personal items.
