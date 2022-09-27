SPOKANE, Wash. - The annual Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol Ski Swap is coming to the Spokane Fair and Expo Center Oct. 29-30.
According to the Ski Swap website, "The Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol Ski Swap is the region’s largest winter sports equipment and clothing event featuring thousands of new and used winter sports items being sold by individuals and area sports stores."
The shop swap will be happening Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon. There is a $5 admission fee at the door, children 12 and under are free to get in.
To sell your own equipment at the swap, register on Friday, Oct. 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.