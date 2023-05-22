Leslie Lowe
Thunderstorms will continue across the northern mountains Tuesday, with daytime highs that will be closer to our averages in the upper 60's and low 70's. 
 
Temperatures will head back into the mid to upper 70's and 80's for the remainder of the week and Memorial day weekend, with the threat of mountain thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. 
 
Of course, we will continue to fine tune the forecast as we know many of you will be making your outdoor plans for the long Memorial weekend.
 

